Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Subarnarekha Irrigation Project

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project on virtual mode. On this occasion about 15,359 hectare farm lands were supplied water from the canal system of the project.

With this project farmland of Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and 94 villages of Rasagovindapur block will be irrigated.

On this occasion the CM said that with the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project 1.09 lakh hectare farm land of Mayurbhanj and Balasore will be irrigated.

The CM also said that for the pipe water project of Mayurbhanj Rs 786 crore is being spent.

In the coming two to three years about 15 Irrigation projects will be made, he said.

The CM said that irrigation is a priority of the state government. 10,000 hectares of land would be irrigated from the Deo Irrigation Project from the next Kharif season, he added.