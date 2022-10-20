Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kendrapara Dist HQ hospital today

By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the new District Head Quarter Hospital of Kendrapara through video conferencing.  The hospital has 200 Beds, Modern OPD Unit, Casuality & Trauma Care Centre, Trauma ICU, Radiology, MRI CT Scan, OT Complex, 15 bedded SNCU and 34-bedded ICU.

Inaugurating the hospital on virtual mode the CM said that this modern hospital will have an important role to bring transform in the field of health services in Kendrapara district. Now, the patients of this district need not go to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar for treatment. They will avail good treatment in their own place only.

Every life is precious for us. We are working on this principle. Hence, doctors and paramedics should work dedicatedly to bring smile in the face of patient.

On the health services in Odisha the CM said that lakhs of people are getting treatment free of cost with the help of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

