Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off 190 Police vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated 190 new police vehicles in the service of the people. This is a momentous achievement for the state and will enhance the operational capacities of the law and enforcement agency.

The Odisha Police have taken a transformative step with inclusion of these 190 vehicles. A total of 224 vehicles of various categories will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 with a budgetary provision of Rs. 33 crore. The remaining 34 Vehicles will be received soon.

The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited contributed 44 Vehicles for this noble cause to strengthen Police stations in mining areas to expedite patrolling and overcome the problem of illegal mining of minerals across the state.

This addition of vehicles is in line with the commitment to improving public safety, quick response time during emergencies, ensuring justice, solving crimes, and creating a secure environment for Odisha citizens.

Under the direction and guidance of the Chief Minister, the state Police have taken a substantial stride towards creating a safer and more secure Odisha for all its residents.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian was present on this occasion.

Among others, Minister of State (Home) Tusharkanti Behera, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal and senior police officers were present during the flag-off ceremony. R.K. Sharma, ADGP Hdqrs. conducted the programme.