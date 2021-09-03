Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off 110 new OSRTC buses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off as many as 110 new Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses. He flagged off the busses, which have state-of-the-art facilities for the comfort and convenience of passengers, from OSRTC’s head office at the AG Square.

The new passenger buses have several facilities includes CCTV Cameras for safety, comfortable seats, emergency alarm, vehicle tracking system, firefighting system, public address system, and Intelligent Transportation Management System (ITMS).

The State-run Corporation will introduce 70 more such buses in the near future, said sources.

According to reports, as many as 398 OSRTC buses are plying to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh from Odisha. However, these 110 new flagged-off buses of different segments – AC Ultra Delux, Non-AC Delux, and Non-AC High Comfort -will run on 43 routes from 28 districts.

Apart from flagging off the new OSRTC buses, Patnaik also inaugurated two new bus depots for the ‘Mo Bus’ service at Patia and Bhagabanpur.

These ‘Mo Bus’ service depots at Patia and Bhagabanpur have the facility for fuel refilling and machine-operated cleaning services for the vehicles.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) operates the ‘Mo Bus’ service services on intracity as well as inter-city routes in Bhubaneswar and between Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

State Transport and Commerce Minister Padmanabh Behera, Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Ministers Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Ashok Chandra Panda, MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Sushant Rout, OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra, and Principal Secretaries of the Departments were among others who witnessed the events today.