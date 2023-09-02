Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates javelin star Kishore Jena with cash award of Rs 50 lakhs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday felicitated javelin star Kishore Jena with a cash award of Rs. 50 lakhs for his outstanding performance in Javelin throw and reaching the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship that recently concluded in Budapest, Hungary. This is the first time that an Odisha athlete has reached this feat.

In a historic first for the World Athletics Championships, three Indian athletes secured their positions in the men’s Javelin final that included Kishore from Odisha. He further strengthened his position in the javelin world when he finished 5th with a personal best of 84.77 m and made his state very proud while also making an impression on the Athletics fraternity of the world.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highly praised Kishore Jena’s incredible achievement and congratulated him on his remarkable accomplishment. He presented the javelin star with a cash award of Rs. 50 lakhs.

“Kishore Jena’s success is not just his own; it is a source of pride for all of us in Odisha. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championship serves as an inspiration to our youth and a testament to the talent that our state possesses. We are committed to supporting and nurturing such talent in the field of sports,” the CM said.