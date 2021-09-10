Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates ‘golden boy’ Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat at the Kalinga Stadium here this evening.

Apart from felicitating Bhagat, Patnaik also handed him over a cheque of Rs 6 crore (prize money) and an appointment letter of a Group-A post job.

Congratulating the shuttler, the Chief Minister said, “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how Sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. I wish you all the very best for greater glories. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead.”

The athlete also expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman, Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Odisha, V.K. Pandian, Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna, sportspersons and officials of the Sports Department were also a part of the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, he was given a hero’s welcome on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International airport by the state government. State Sports Minister Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria and Secretary R. Vineel Krishna welcomed him amid the beats of ‘dhol’ and cheers.