Bhubaneswar: “Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of the holy Ghama or Rakhi Purnima” said the Chief Minister of Odisha via a tweet on his official twitter handle.

The CM added that, “may this holy bond be further strengthened by the message of peace and friendship with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.”

Raksha Bandhan is an ancient Hindu festival, means “a knot of protection”, a symbolic renewal of one of the most beautiful emotion in humans. On this auspicious day, as per the tradition sister worship the God and ties a sacred thread on her brother’s right wrist and prays for his prosperous future.

It exhibits her love and affection for her brother and in the return brother ritually pledges to protect, guard and guide her through her thick and thins for the rest of his life and blesses her with good wishes.