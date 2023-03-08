Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extends greetings to people on Holi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. The CM took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to wish people of the state on Holi. He posted a tweet on his official Twitter page with a short video.

The CM tweeted, “My heartiest wishes and congratulations to all on the occasion of Holi, the holy festival of colors and joy. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness and prosperity with Radha Gobind’s immense blessing.”