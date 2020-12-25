Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday extended his warm greetings to the people in Odisha and outside on the occasion of Christmas.

Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/RhWnYCzdXl — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 25, 2020

Christmas marking the birth of Jesus Christ is being celebrated across the state with religious fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm.

But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic the joy of Christmas has been dampened. But strict protocols have been imposed and people are allowed for worship and mass.