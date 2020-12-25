Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Good Wishes On Christmas

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday extended his warm greetings to the people in Odisha and outside on the occasion of Christmas.

Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Christmas marking the birth of Jesus Christ is being celebrated across the state with religious fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm.

But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic the joy of Christmas has been dampened. But strict protocols have been imposed and people are allowed for worship and mass.

You might also like
State

Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Godown In Rourkela

State

With two Santa Claus and mask, Sudarsan attempts new world record: Watch

State

Odia Cricketer Debashish Mohanty chosen national selector

State

Odisha: BMC To Take Strict Action Against Street Vendors For Violating Cleanliness…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.