Odisha CM expresses gratitude to COVID-19 fighters

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses gratitude to COVID-19 fighters

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his gratitude to health officials and emergency service workers for their tireless effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the Chief Minister clapped and clanged utensils at 5 PM  from the rooftop of Naveen Niwas here as a token of gratitude.

In his address to the nation on 19th March, PM Modi had asked everyone to express gratitude towards doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sanitation workers, airlines employees, government staff, police personnel, media people, people associated with train-bus-auto rickshaw services and home delivery agents.

 

