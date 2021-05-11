Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday discussed with the doctors of AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of Opposition Leader Pradipta Naik.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Naik is under treatment for the last 16 days at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The CM interacted with doctors of AIIMS and SCB Medical who are taking care of the treatment of Naik. The doctors briefed him that Naik is currently Covid negative. However, there is widespread inflammation and lungs infection because of which he is on ventilator and his condition continues to be serious. They are making best possible efforts for his early recovery, the doctors also said.

AIIMS Director Ms Geetanjali Batmanabane thanked the State government for all the support in the treatment of Naik, especially the timely support of critical medicines.

CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated efforts of the doctors and requested them to provide the best health care to Pradipta Naik and assured all support from the State government.

The chief minister also wished speedy recovery of Sri Nayak.