Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday enquired about health condition of Minister Sudam Marandi who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city.

As per reports, the Chief Minister spoke to Director of AMRI hospital, Bhubaneswar today and enquired about the health condition of Revenue Minister Sudam Mandri who has been admitted there for treatment.

The chief minister asked the team to put their best possible efforts for early recovery of Sri Marandi.

It is to be noted that earlier on the day Odisha CM had praised Covid warriors after Odisha crossed 5 lakh mark of Covid 19 recovery.

Patnaik said in a tweet, “Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated medical professionals, Odisha has recorded more than 5 lakh recoveries in the fight against COVID19 pandemic. Salute to our Covid Warriors on achieving this milestone.”