Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY smart health cards in Titlagarh

Bolangir: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributed the smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and dedicated various development projects in Titlagarh on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister handed over BSKY Smart Health Cards to the beneficiaries. He also extended Nuakhai greetings to the people in Bolangir district.

After his Titlagarh visit, CM Naveen will also visit Patnagarh and Bolangir district to inaugurate various projects in the district.

He will inaugurate digitally and also lay foundation stone for the development of Harishankar Temple at Patnagarh

It is worthwhile to mention that the smart health card had been launched in Malkangiri on August 20 and Sundergarh on September 14.

Earlier on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister had announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under BSKY.

The Smart Health Card will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families. Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Odisha is the first state in the country to have provided such facility in the health sector. This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase-wise.

