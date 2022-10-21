CM Naveen Patnaik launched nine projects for Western Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated to the people nine projects for Western Odisha and laid foundation for another 9 projects through Video conferencing.

As per reports, Rs 14.69 crores have been spent for the nine projects that were inaugurated while the nine new projects whose foundation stones were laid worth Rs 33.68 crores. Accordingly, a total of Rs 48.37 crore.

The projects which were launched today aim for development of schools, Kalyan Mandaps, and sports complexes, along with a millet processing project at Komna. Similarly, the projects whose foundation stones were laid today include eco-tourism, infrastructures, eco-parks, stadiums and handicraft malls, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that the Odisha government is working on the development of Western Odisha with an aim to remove regional disparities.

He also said that approximately, 40,000 projects of WODC have been completed since 2000.

The Chief Minister sought everyone’s cooperation to take the development journey further in Western Odisha.

On this occasion, the CM unveiled a special logo and project monitoring dashboard of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Dholakia, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jena and 5T Secretary V. K. Pandian were also present during the occasion.

On this occasion WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy said that Chief Minister has always paid emphasis and guided the council for the development of Western Odisha.