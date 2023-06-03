Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares one day state mourning, no celebrations today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train accident that took place on Saturday evening near Bahanaga Station in Balasore.

The deadliest crash has killed over 233 people and has left more than 900 people injured, informed Chief Secretary PK Jena.

“Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State,” the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.

Earlier today, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site and took stock of the situation. He said, that our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also declared one-day state mourning following the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha which claimed 233 lives and left 900 injured.