odisha cm on kalia death
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles The Death Of One Of The Conjoined Twins, Kalia

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Chief  Minister of Odisha has condoled the death of one of the two conjoined twins, Kalia today.

As per reports, Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins passed away at 9:10 pm on Wednesday night. He was under treatment at the Trauma ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The CM in a tweet expressed his grief and said, “despite the relentless efforts of the doctors and the best treatment, the news of Kalia’s death is very sad.”

The CM added, “God bless the bereaved families. Praying to God for the good health of Balia during this difficult time. “

