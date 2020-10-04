Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of veteran leader , former minister and MLA pipili pradeep Maharathy .

The chief minister has described Late Maharathy as a stalwart of BIju Janata Dal (BJD) and a long time associate of Biju Babu .Known for his exceptional organisation capacity he had won from pipili consecutively for 7 the time . He was a true leader of people

Chief minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and the people of pipili

The mortal remains of late Pradeep Maharathy will be cremated with full state honours .

Senior BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy passed away today. He was 65.

He was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 14. He was on ventilator support since Friday after his condition stated to be critical.