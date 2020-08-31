Odisha cm condoles death of pranab mukherjee
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee will be remembered for forging consensus on national issues: Patnaik

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Condoling the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge a consensus on national issues.

“He will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues. His demise brings an end to a glorious life,” said Patnaik.

Describing him as an illustrious son of India, Patnaik said the late Congress veteran had vast knowledge of all issues and was insightful, prudent and balanced in his approach to life.

He had a distinguished political career and was respected and loved by all sections of society for his judicious decisions and unparalleled experience in governance, Patnaik added.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal said the country had lost a worthy son and parliamentarian.

“With his passing away, the country has lost a worthy son and parliamentarian. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” the Governor added.

“Within his political career spanned over five decades, his dedication towards the development of India will always be remembered, he said.

