Balangir: Well-known social worker of Balangir Lalit Nayak no more. He passed away on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment.

Nayak was associated with many labour unions. He was president of the Rickshaw pullers’ association and Electric Workers Union. Nayak was very popular for social work.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to convey his condolence on the demise of Nayak.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସମାଜସେବୀ ତଥା ଶ୍ରମିକ ନେତା ଲଳିତ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଲୋକଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ସହ ରକ୍ତଦାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 18, 2021

Nayak had donated blood for several times while he was the man on whom many people depended in time of need for blood.

A pal of gloom descended in Balangir district following Nayak’s death.