Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Social worker Lalit Nayak

By WCE 5
lalit nayak death

Balangir: Well-known social worker of Balangir Lalit Nayak no more. He passed away on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment.

Nayak was associated with many labour unions. He was president of the Rickshaw pullers’ association and Electric Workers Union. Nayak was very popular for social work.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to convey his condolence on the demise of Nayak.

Nayak had donated blood for several times while he was the man on whom many people depended in time of need for blood.

A pal of gloom descended in Balangir district following Nayak’s death.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Increases Session Sites For Covid-19 Vaccination

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 3,29,801 As 255 More Patients Recover In 24…

State

Army Officer From Odisha Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty Likely To Be Appointed As…

State

Odisha: Surprising facts unveiled in kidney racket case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.