Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of 24 patients who lost their lives due to leakage in the oxygen supplies at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Nashik, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Soon after the heartbreaking news of Nashik oxygen leakage, CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express condolence for the deceased persons. He also wished speedy recovery to the victims who have been hospitalized following the incident.

The CM on his official Twitter handle shared, “Deeply saddened by the tragical loss of lives due to leak in medical oxygen tanker in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised”.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to leak in medical oxygen tanker in #Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 21, 2021

Earlier today, as many 24 patients died on ventilators in a Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hospital after a sudden drop in pressure due to leakage in the oxygen supplies.