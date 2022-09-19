Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and other politicians condole death of MLA Bishnu Sethi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi who passed away on Monday.

Dhamnagar is a town and a notified area committee (NAC) in Bhadrak district in the state of Odisha.

The CM expressed his grief on his official personal Twitter handle and said, “Saddened to know about the demise of Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi.” CM Naveen further added, “His welfare work for the people as a public representative will always be remembered.” The CM concluded by saying, “My condolences to the bereaved family members and may his soul rest in peace.”

The Senior BJP leader Sethi breathed his last while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. The information on the death of the MLA was given by the Additional Superintendent of AIIMS Pravat Ranjan Tripathy.

He was under intensive care at the hospital after suffering from kidney related complications.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Governors Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Bishwabhusan Harichandan also expressed their grief over MLA Sethi’s demise.

Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan, has expressed his heartfelt condolence on his official twitter handle and said, “I am saddened and saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Bishnu Charan Sethi, the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, the senior leader of our party and the elder brother of the Dhamnagar MLA. I had a family relationship with Vishnu Bhai. He adores me as an elder brother.”