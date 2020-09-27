odisha cm condoles Jaswant Singh death
File Photo

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Death Of Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 82. His death has been condoled by a huge number of ministers and politicians.

CM Naveen Patnaik has also condoled the death of Jaswant Singh and expressed his grief on the demise on twitter.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates PADC Of IOCL Via Video…

Blood donation starts through Mobile Blood Collection Vans…

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan…

Odisha Cabinet approves 8 proposals ahead of Panchyati Raj…

The CM wrote,” Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, former Union minister JaswantSingh ji. His contribution to Indian polity was substantial. My prayers are with his family and friends. 

You might also like
State

Death toll in Odisha inches close to 800-mark, 14 succumb to COVID today

State

3922 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,09,374

State

Tourism Sites In Odisha To Reopen From October Informs Tourism Minister Jyoti…

State

Odisha’s MoBus Resumes Operations To Puri And Konark On World Tourism Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7