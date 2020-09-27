Bhubaneswar: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 82. His death has been condoled by a huge number of ministers and politicians.

CM Naveen Patnaik has also condoled the death of Jaswant Singh and expressed his grief on the demise on twitter.

The CM wrote,” Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, former Union minister JaswantSingh ji. His contribution to Indian polity was substantial. My prayers are with his family and friends.