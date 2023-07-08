Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at 75th foundation day of OPSC

Cuttack: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, attended and spoke at the occasion of the 75th foundation day of OPSC (Odisha Public Service Commission)

The CM extended his warm greetings to the Chairman, all the members of the Odisha Public Service Commission on the glorious occasion of its 75th anniversary. He also congratulate all the former chairpersons, and members of the Commission for their significant contribution to this magnificent institution.

The CM further threw light on the history of the OPSC. He further said that it is a creation of the Constitution of India and is mandated to conduct recruitments for appointments to the services of the State. The journey of Odisha Public Service Commission in the last seventy-five years has been remarkable.

Naveen Patnaik further said in his speech that, “thousands of men and women selected by the Commission in different fields of public administration have made stellar contribution to the all-round development of the State.”

In recent years, the Commission has enabled itself to conduct huge number of recruitments drives faster. It has maintained a high level of transparency by leveraging technology and following best practices in the field of recruitment, added the CM.

The Chief Minister also complimented the Odisha Public Service Commission and its staff for their efforts in clearing the back logs in recruitments and adhering to the Annual Recruitment Calendar in his speech on the 75th foundation day.

The government of Odisha has always been keen to strengthen this institution. A new annexe building of the Commission is under construction at a cost of Rs 14 Crore to meet its infrastructure needs, the CM said.

Besides he added that, the cadre restructuring of the OPSC is under active consideration of the government. Before signing off he hoped that the Commission will continue to contribute in building a prosperous and strong Odisha.