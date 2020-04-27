Bhubaneswar: Taking part in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss over Corona pandemic, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik came up with a few important suggestions today.

During the video conference CM Naveen sought a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the Central Government for return of people stranded across the country to their native places. He stressed on providing proper care to the stranded workers in different states.

In the meeting Patnaik also asked to increase Corona testing facilities across the country. However he did not mentioned anything regarding extension of lock down period.