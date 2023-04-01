Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves 5 industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 cr

Bhubaneswar: The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved five big industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 crore.

The five projects which got a green signal from the HLCA include two projects in the steel sector, one project each in green energy and equipment, chemicals sector, and technical textile sector.

These five industrial projects will be set up in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts and are expected to generate over 38,100 employment opportunities in Odisha.

The government has approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited to set up an integrated solar equipment manufacturing complex with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore. The manufacturing unit will have a capacity of 50,000 MT polysilicon, 10,000 MW each of ingot, wafer, solar cells, and solar module at Neulopoi, Dhenkanal. This would be the largest in eastern India and is expected to develop the ecosystem for further investment in this sector.

Similarly, the HLCA gave approval for the proposal of Super Smelters Limited to set up an integrated steel plant of 1.8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) in Keonjhar district. A total of Rs 5,436.10 crore will be invested in the steel plant project.

Another steel sector project proposed by Kashvi Power and Steel Private Limited has also got the nod of the government. The company will set up an integrated steel plant at Kalipal in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 1600 crore.

Likewise, the State government has approved a project worth Rs 2,223.25 crore for the technical textile sector by MCPI Private Limited.

The IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd also got a go-ahead signal to set up a bottle-grade PET resin at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.