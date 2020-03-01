Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints 10 renowned consultants to SCB to make it worldclass

Cuttack: In an effort to raise the standard of the SCB Medical College and Hospital to world class level Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken a major step. He has appointed ten experts in this initiative. These senior doctors who have earned name and fame across the country and abroad for their performance in medical sector will work as consultant for SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha.

The senior doctors who have been appointed as the consultants to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack are as follows: Padma Bhushan Dr. Ramakant Panda, Padma Bhushan Dr. Devi Shethy, Padma Shri Dr Ranjan Badwe, Padma Shri Dr Subrat Acharya , Padma Shri Dr Mukut Minz.

Among others are Dr K Srinath Reddy, Prof. Dr Digambar Behera, Dr Jagat Narula, Dr G N Rao and Prof. Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra.