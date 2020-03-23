CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to donate generously to COVID-19 fund

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday donated his three months’ salary to the COVID-19 Fund under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), official sources said.

The Chief Minister also appealed the people to donate generously to the fund as to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Among other major decisions, the Naveen Patnaik government has announced lockdown of as many as 14 districts of the state till March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

So far, two persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state.

