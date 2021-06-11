Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces special package of Rs 25 crores for Western Odisha for Covid management

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced through video conferencing another package of Rs 25 crore for Covid management in 11 district of Western Odisha.

It is to be noted that last month Odisha Govt had announced Rs 25 crore for 11 districts of Western Odisha. The equipment procured with this money for emergency during Covid management was dedicated by the CM today.

With this money Covid emergency equipment including ventilators, oxygen pipe lines, Auto analysers, CBC machine, Oxymeter have been purchased for Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Subernapur, Deogarh and Angul districts.

Related News

Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 8516 more patients recover in last…

Fake Covid medicine worth Rs 69 lakh seized in Odisha’s…

On this occasion the CM thanked the Corona frontline warriors, doctors, health workers, Anganwadi and Asha workers of western Odisha and hoped that situation will develop in the coming days.

WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy addressed the welcome speech on this occasion while CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the programme.

Also read: Fake Covid medicine worth Rs 69 lakh seized in Odisha’s Cuttack
You might also like
State

Must-know for all ATM card holders; RBI’s this decision will affect you

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 8516 more patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Fake Covid medicine worth Rs 69 lakh seized in Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Red warning issued for 6 districts of Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.