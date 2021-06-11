Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces special package of Rs 25 crores for Western Odisha for Covid management

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced through video conferencing another package of Rs 25 crore for Covid management in 11 district of Western Odisha.

It is to be noted that last month Odisha Govt had announced Rs 25 crore for 11 districts of Western Odisha. The equipment procured with this money for emergency during Covid management was dedicated by the CM today.

With this money Covid emergency equipment including ventilators, oxygen pipe lines, Auto analysers, CBC machine, Oxymeter have been purchased for Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Subernapur, Deogarh and Angul districts.

On this occasion the CM thanked the Corona frontline warriors, doctors, health workers, Anganwadi and Asha workers of western Odisha and hoped that situation will develop in the coming days.

WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy addressed the welcome speech on this occasion while CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the programme.