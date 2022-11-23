Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces special package for Kendu leaf pluckers, employees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a special package for Kendu leaf pluckers and employees for the year 2022.

In our state around eight lakh of Kendu leaf pluckers and employees and they will be benefited from this package.

His government has always been working for the welfare of the Kendu leaf pluckere and other employees and Odisha is the first state to give bonus to the Kendu leaf pluckers. This policy has set an example for other states.

Chief Minister announced the following package keeping in mind the interest of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees.

In the first phase, Rs 1000 will be given to each plucker and 1500 rupees to each seasonal staff and binders.

All the kendu leaf pluckers and employees will be included in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY scheme)

Stipends will be provided to the children of Kendu leaf pluckers and other employees. Commendable students will be awarded at the district level.

Gratuity payment for circle checkers and binding checkers will be increased from seven days to fifteen days.

All the Kendu pluckers ill be issued an identity card

The central government has imposed 18% GST on Kendu leaf business.

CM Patnaik have again requested the Central government to abolish GST on Kendu leaf.