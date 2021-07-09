Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 532cr Covid package for MNREGA workers

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the ongoing Covid situation and problems faced by the workers employed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Odisha due to the pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special COVID package for them.

Patnaik announced Rs 532 crore Covid package for 32 lakh MNREGA workers who had worked in April, May and June. In addition to their daily wages, these workers would receive an additional Rs 50 for these three months.

According to the CMO, a total of 20 crore workdays were created in Odisha under the MNREGA scheme in 2020. During this year, 7 crore workdays have been created till date and the State government expects to reach a target of 25 crore workdays in 2021.

