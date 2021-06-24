Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 11 Crore Covid assistance package for OMFED farmers

OMFED farmers 11 crore assistance package
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a COVID assistance package of Rs 11 crore to Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) farmers on Thursday.

This assistance package will benefit 1,20,000 dairy farmers in the Odisha. Each farmer will receive up to Rs 6,000 financial assistance towards fodder.

CM Naveen said that the Covid pandemic has caused a serious impact on the world economy of Odisha, as well as around the world. At a time when all other sectors of the state economy are in a state of turmoil, only agricultural sector has strengthened the economy.

The CM praised the farmers for their uninterrupted farming activities even during the lockdown and shutdown situation in the state.

As dairy farming played an important role in the rural economy and livelihoods of small and marginal farmers, a large decline in the demand for milk and dairy products during to the Covid pandemic has seriously affected the livelihoods of dairy farmers, said the Chief Minister.

Keeping the adverse situation faced by dairy farmers, Odisha government has decided to provide financial assistance to the dairy farmers. The government also hopes that the financial package will be helpful in the economic development of the farmers, added the CM.

