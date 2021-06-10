Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced package for the farmers affected by cyclone Yaas. He announced input subsidy for the farmers who borne crop loss to the tune of 33 percent or more. The farmers who borne damage of 33 percent or more, for them the short term loans will be converted into medium term loans.

Reviewing the loss borne by the farmers of the State due to cyclone Yaas, CM Naveen Patnaik today announced package. It is to be noted that cyclone Yaas hit the State on May 26.

The CM made the following announcement:

As per the announcement, agriculture input subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above, at Rs 6800 per hectare in rain-fed and in non-irrigated areas.

In the irrigated lands Rs.13,500 will be given per hectare. For the perennial fruits like mango, cashew, coconut, beetle Rs. 18,000 input subsidy to be provided.

For all time yields, the minimum incentive amount will be Rs. 2000 and for other types of crop it will be minimum Rs 1000.

The farmers in the cyclone affected districts will be provided with 25 percent extra rebate of the rebate that is being given now, for the year 2021. This rebate amount will be sent directly to the account of the farmers through DBT.

A sum of Rs 20 crore will be provided in the cyclone affected districts for procurement of technical agricultural equipment.

The farmers will be provided with 2000 pump sets and 3000 sprayer in the cyclone affected districts. A rebate of 50 percent will be provided for pump set while the maximum amount of rebate will be Rs. 15,000. For power sprayers while 50 percent rebate will be provided, the maximum amount of rebate will be Rs 3,800. And for manual sprayer the maximum amount of rebate will be Rs.750.

The 125 betel vine cultivators will be provided with an amount of Rs.15,000 for each, through DBT.

The 50 mushroom cultivation units will be provided with Rs 40.000 each with which mushroom farming can be revived.

The state government also announced to provide assistance for loss of domestic animals and assistance to fishermen for loss and damage to boats and nets. For loss of animals the following announcements were made. For milk providing cows Rs. 30,000 will be given.

For complete damage of cow sheds an amount of Rs 2100 will be provided.

The eligible beneficiaries will be provided assistance for construction of house as per the SDRF/ NDRF rules.