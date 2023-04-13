Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik 3rd richest CM in India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the third richest among the list of 30 CMs in India, said recent reports.

It is to be noted that the CM of Odisha has a total worth of Rs 63.87 crore including both movable and immovable assets. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released a report in this regard on Wednesday.

The CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tops the list with total assets of over Rs. 510 crore. Then the second richest CM is from Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, with property of over Rs. 163 crore.

The poorest CM is of West Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee. Her total assets are worth only Rs 15.38 lakh.

His movable property is worth Rs 12.09 crore. He has two bank accounts one in Delhi and the other in Bhubaneswar. Other than the bank accounts, he owns jewellery and a four-wheeler. The jewellery is estimate to be worth Rs 3.45 lakh.

The immovable properties of CM Naveen Patnaik is estimated at Rs 52.88 crore. It is worth mentioning that the entire list includes inherited properties only. He is the part owner of the ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi. This house is estimate to be worth Rs 43.36 crore.

Naveen Niwas the house that he lives in in Bhubaneswar in which he has two-third share is worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. The CM has a self-earned income of Rs 21.17 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15 lakh said the report.

