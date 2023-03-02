Odisha CM Naveen mourns the death of Pintu Nanda

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned the demise of popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda on Thursday.

Odisha CM Naveen said on his twitter handle that the, Odia film industry has lost one of its popular actors with the death of Pintu Nanda. He has contributed a lot towards Odia cinema.

The CM further wrote that, “His footprints in Odia tele-serials and movies, for his realistic performances, will keep him alive forever in the peoples’ hearts.”

The tweet also added, “May God help the bereaved family members withstand the loss.”

Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda breathed his last late on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad. He was just 45.