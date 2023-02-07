Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates new auditorium of Rama Devi Women’s University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a 1000 seater State of the Art Auditorium of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik inaugurated the air-conditioned auditorium in the presence of Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Bishnupada Sethi and other dignitaries.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always given priority for the development of education in the State,” said Pujari while addressing the gathering.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Rama Devi Women’s University Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury presented a drawing of Rama Devi to the CM.