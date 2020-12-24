cm naveen launches record of rights to land owners

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odisha’s first ever town planning scheme

By WCE 4

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Odisha’s first ever town planning scheme through video conferencing. He distributed the Record of Rights (RoR) to some land owners under the Town Planning Scheme.

This event was co-launched by Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena in the premises of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

This scheme is Odisha’s first ever Town Planning Scheme and is hoped to bring clarity in land ownership of beneficiaries.

