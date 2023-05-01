Odisha CM Naveen extends wishes on the occasion of Labour Day
CM Naveen Patnaik has conveyed his heartiest greetings to all the working brothers and sisters on the occasion of World Labour Day.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patmnaik has extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Labor Day or May Day.
CM Naveen Patnaik has conveyed his heartiest greetings to all the working brothers and sisters on the occasion of May Day.
Naveen Patnaik has further expressed his respect to all the labourers and workers for their hard work and valuable contribution in building the country.
The CM has promised to strengthen the commitment of the Government of Odisha towards the protection, welfare and overall development of the workers.
#ଶ୍ରମିକଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରମିକ ଭାଇଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ଦେଶ ନିର୍ମାଣରେ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଓ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଅବଦାନ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଶ୍ରମିକମାନଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, କଲ୍ୟାଣ ତଥା ସର୍ବାଙ୍ଗୀନ ଉନ୍ନତି ଦିଗରେ ଆମ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଆହୁରି ଦୃଢ଼ କରୁଛୁ। #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/OiHizz7zr3
