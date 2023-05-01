Odisha CM Naveen extends wishes on the occasion of Labour Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patmnaik has extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Labor Day or May Day.

CM Naveen Patnaik has conveyed his heartiest greetings to all the working brothers and sisters on the occasion of May Day.

Naveen Patnaik has further expressed his respect to all the labourers and workers for their hard work and valuable contribution in building the country.

The CM has promised to strengthen the commitment of the Government of Odisha towards the protection, welfare and overall development of the workers.