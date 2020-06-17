Odisha CM Naveen Condoles Death Of The Jawans In The Violent Face-Off With China

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joins the nation to salute the brave-hearts of Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice at Galwan Valley.

The CM added in his tweet on his official twitter handle that protecting the integrity of our nation is supreme sacrifice. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs, he added.

It is noteworthy that two jawans from Odisha have been allegedly martyred in the violent India-China standoff that took place yesterday say reliable sources.