Odisha CM Naveen Calls PM Modi, Discusses Coronavirus Situation And Rath Yatra

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a telephonic discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Sources say, the conversation was regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Odisha. The CM also discussed about the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

There is a major uncertainty about the world famous Rath Yatra this time, as the coronavirus threat looms large.

Every year this Yatra, also called ‘Car Festival’ sees lakhs of devotees from various parts of the world as Lord Jagannath comes out to meet his disciples.

Since social distancing is not possible with such a huge crowd, there is an uncertainty about the Rath Yatra being held this year.

  Susanta Kumar Pattnaik says

    Corona is a tough decision and Rath Yatra…….

