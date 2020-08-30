Bhubaneswar: India is at the top of the world in corona infections today. More than one million people are infected in our country every two days. Our state of Odisha is also facing tough competition from Corona. Thanks to the sacrifices and hard work of our Covid warriors and your cooperation, the state’s recovery rate is rising and the death toll is lowest.

You will be happy to know that five Covid care homes have been closed in Ganjam from today. The situation there has improved. But we have to work harder to manage it in Khordha and Cuttack. I urge you to take care of yourself and make people aware. One million of our brothers and sisters in other states have returned to Odisha due to the corona. You need to make sure that none of them are deprived of food security.

The state has been inundated by flood. Stay with people during this time of trouble. The state government will provide all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people. Now the economy of India, not just across Odisha, is going through challenging times.

I appealed to the central government to move the NEET and JEE exams in view of the problems of the children in the coveted and flood situation. But it didn’t happen. We now have less than 48 hours. “Children are the future of our country, the future of Odisha. They are the responsibility of our family and their safety.” So the state government has made arrangements for free transportation and accommodation so that the children can take the exam well. Do your best to ensure that children in your area take the test at their convenience.