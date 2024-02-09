Odisha CM meets ailing former MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo in Chennai, prays for her recovery   

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this evening met veteran politician and former MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo and enquired about her health at a hospital in Chennai.

“We are in Chennai to see Srimati Sugnana Kumari Deo who is one of the senior members of the political parties. She has been 10 times MLA of the party and she is very ill. The doctor said she is serious, so all of us praying for her,” Patnaik said to the media persons after meeting her.

“And of course we are tremendously grateful for all the hard work she has done for Odisha,” he added.

The Odisha Chief Minister was accompanied by Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V Kartik Pandian and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

V Sugnana Kumari Deo, who is a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is also widely known as the queen of Khallikote. She has been the MLA for 10 times from Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies of Ganjam district, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.