Odisha CM likely to visit Malkangiri on August 20

Odisha CM likely to visit Malkangiri
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik likely to visit Malkangiri district on coming August 20 to inaugurate the Smart Health Yojana launched under Biju Swastrya Yojana. The CM may also visit other districts. As many as seven ministers will also probably visit along with the CM.

On the Independence Day yesterday Odisha was the first State to announce Smart health card for 3.5 crore people in the entire state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the same. It is to be noted that Odsiha is the first state to issue such smart health card.

 

Also read: 75th Independence Day: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unfurls national flag, announces smart health card for 3.5 cr people

