Odisha CM likely to have interaction with party MLAs on August 28

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik likely to have an interaction with all the party MLAs on August 28 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Implementation of the Government schemes will be in focus in this probable meet where MLAs likely to give feedback on the ground situations based on their interactions with beneficiaries.

According to reports, the CM on August 28 Patnaik is likely to preach party MLAs regarding the implementation of government schemes.

Besides, discussion will be done regarding the status of the assurances that had been put in the BJD manifesto and what are the things yet to be accomplished.