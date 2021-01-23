Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack on Saturday on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The state of art terminal will promote hassle-free movement of passengers.

The proposed bus terminal to be developed on an area of 12 acres of land belonging to Cuttack Municipal Corporation will have a built up area of 1.18 lakh sq ft at a cost of 65 crore.

The bus terminal will have a three-storeyed terminal building, regular bus bays to accommodate 180 buses at a time, space for local and Mo Bus service, bus repair workshop with parking space, special parking lot for four wheelers and three-wheelers,

The new bus terminal will have all amenities and facilities for the passengers such as ticket counters, rest room, cloak room, food court and e-vehicle charging station, rooftop rain water harvesting and solar panels. It will also have an integrated information management system for the benefit of the passengers.

The terminal will have motifs and paintings on different shades of Netaji’s life and sacrifice for the country.

The proposed bus terminal will have facility for parking buses while area of around 2 acres adjoining the proposed terminal will be reserved for development of commercial complex on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.