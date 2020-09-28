Odisha CM lays foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi River in Jagatsinghpur district through video conference.

Tirtol-Poshal bridge will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 118. 56 crore while Jaipur-Katkata bridge will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 82.53 Crore, said the CMO.

The two bridges will provide smooth connectivity from Jagatsingpur to Kendrapara and Cuttack. They will play a vital role in the socio-economic development of residents of of Tirtol and Mahanga area. Around 1.5 lakh people of the region will be benefited, officials said.