Odisha CM lays foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi River in Jagatsinghpur district through video conference.

Tirtol-Poshal bridge will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 118. 56 crore while Jaipur-Katkata  bridge will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 82.53 Crore, said the CMO.

The two bridges will provide smooth connectivity from Jagatsingpur to Kendrapara and Cuttack.  They will play a vital role in the socio-economic development of residents of of Tirtol and Mahanga area. Around 1.5 lakh people of the region will be  benefited, officials said.

 

 

