Odisha CM lays foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi River in Jagatsinghpur district through video conference.
Tirtol-Poshal bridge will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 118. 56 crore while Jaipur-Katkata bridge will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 82.53 Crore, said the CMO.
The two bridges will provide smooth connectivity from Jagatsingpur to Kendrapara and Cuttack. They will play a vital role in the socio-economic development of residents of of Tirtol and Mahanga area. Around 1.5 lakh people of the region will be benefited, officials said.
ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରଗତିଧାରାକୁ ଆହୁରି ତ୍ୱରାନ୍ୱିତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ୨ଟି ବୃହତ ସେତୁର ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାଦ୍ୱାରା ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସହ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଓ କଟକକୁ ସବୁଦିନିଆ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ଆହୁରି ସୁଗମ ହେବା ସହ ୧.୫ ଲକ୍ଷରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ଲୋକ ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ। pic.twitter.com/HlgGJ17JEX
