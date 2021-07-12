Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care & Bagchi-Shri Shankara Cancer Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone for the Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care & Bagchi-Shri Shankara Cancer Centre near Info valley on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Government of Odisha will provide 20 acres of land free of cost for establishment of the cancer hospital. In the first phase, the hospital will be equipped with 250 beds. Later, it shall be converted into a 500-bedded hospital.

A total of 25 per cent beds shall be set-up for free treatment whereas another 25 per cent for patients supported under different Government health schemes and the rest 50 per cent of patients will have to pay for the services they avail.

The Bagchi-Shri Shankara Cancer Centre will provide global standard cancer treatment facilities to people of Odisha and eastern region of the country. Likewise, the Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre will provide high quality palliative care, peace and dignity to patients in their last few days.

Skill Development authority chairman, Subroto Bagchi and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged to donate Rs 340 crores to set up the world class palliative care unit and cancer hospital.