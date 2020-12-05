Odisha CM launches World Class Website for SCB Medical, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha, which is popularly known as ‘Bada Medical’ across Odisha would now have a digital presence as its website was launched on Saturday. Inaugurating the website through video conference CM Naveen Patniak said that the state-of-the-art website will significantly enhance the stature and the service delivery capability of this renowned Hospital.

CM @Naveen_Odisha inaugurates an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College & Hospital and the portal for SCB Alumni Association (SCBIANS).#LIVE : https://t.co/0W8IPCpSm2 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 5, 2020

The CM said:

I am delighted that SCB Medical College would now have a world-class digital presence through its website and a formal Alumni Association with its own website.

SCB Medical College is a shining example of medical care for the poor and the needy. It is also the cradle of great medical talents.

SCB is one of the oldest medical institutions in the country, even older than many medical institutions in the world, with a glorious history of serving humanity for over 76 years.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, it has helped build institutional capacity for the entire State.

To the common man in the remotest parts of the State it is “BADA Medical the ultimate hope .–

True to its name in the folklore, it has served millions over the last 76 years and an astounding 17 million in the last decade.

Every day, more than 20 thousand people come here for their medical needs.

My Government has initiated the process of transformation under 5T initiative to make it a world class institute an Ecosystem that will attract everyone to comeback and work in SCB.

The millennium city of Cuttack is not just a city, it is seen as a sacred space. And SCB Medical College has played a key role in the creation of this sacred space.

I am glad that the leadership of this institution has come forward to build a stronger bond with thousands of alumni members who have branched out globally to spread its message of service.

These great doctors are an inspiration to all of us to serve humanity with their knowledge and skills.

I hope, many of them will return to build a greater future for this great institution.

You will all have a major role to play in transformation of SCB into a world class institution.

In today’s digital world, the state-of-the-art website will significantly enhance the stature and the service delivery capability of our own “BADA Medical .