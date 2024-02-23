Odisha CM launches sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 Crore

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to propel sports development at the grassroots and to encourage a healthy lifestyle, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 crore.

The projects which have been taken up under 5T initiative to ensure transformation of the sports sector, from grassroots to elite, includes 48 multipurpose indoor stadiums, Cuttack Table Tennis Academy, Rourkela Gymnastics Academy and 12 hockey training centres. On this occasion he also laid the foundation stone for 11 sports projects.

A total of 48 multipurpose indoor stadiums have been developed across the State. The multipurpose indoor stadiums will have courts, rooms and facilities for sports like badminton, table tennis, yoga, chess and weightlifting, gym etc. In addition, an upgraded multipurpose indoor hall in Bhawanipatna has also been inaugurated.

There is tremendous potential for young paddlers of Odisha. The Cuttack Table Tennis Academy features 16 premium-quality TT tables, accompanied by a fully-equipped gymnasium and a dedicated weightlifting room. The facility also encompasses a designated area for chess enthusiasts, as well as spaces specifically made for yoga and zumba, offering a comprehensive approach to wellness and fitness. In addition to the Odisha Table Tennis Academy it will play a significant role in promoting TT in the state.

Rourkela Gymnastics Academy a new addition to the Gymnastics ecosystem features international standard equipment and also houses facilities for weightlifting, Table Tennis, yoga and gym.

To strengthen the hockey ecosystem and give young kids an early start to competitive environment, Chief Minister had taken a decision to create hockey training centres with synthetic turfs across the rural and tribal areas. These inaugurated 12 hockey training centres (HTCs) will impart professional coaching under the aegis of expert coaches. With this the state now has 23 HTCs (Sundargarh-17, Sambalpur-2, Jajpur-1, Cuttack-1, Ganjam-1, and Bhubaneswar-1).

Naveen Patnaik also laid foundation stone for 11 sports infrastructure that include 4 multipurpose indoor stadiums in Remuna, Baliguda, Titlagarh and Karanjia; indoor swimming pool in Bhadrak, Football Training Centre, indoor swimming pool and basketball courts in Cuttack, Women Football Training Centre in Aul, Kendrapada and Hockey Training Centre in Deogarh, upgradation of thr Baripada stadium, upgradation of the Nehru Stadium in Bhadrak etc.

Patnaik, said, “ We want to provide the best sports facilities for our young sports persons so that they can realise their potential and bring laurels to Odisha and India. I hope that the facilities launched today will provide a big momentum to the sports development in the state.”

Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian interacted with some of the sports persons present and assured them all support for their sports endeavours.

Minister for Science and Technology, SSEPD, PE Ashok Panda, Minister for Sports and Youth services, EIT Tushrakanti Behera, Mayor, BMC, Sulochana Das, Development Commissioner, Anu Garg, Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna and other officials and sportspersons were present on the occasion at Indoor stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Large number of coaches, players and citizens, along with public representatives participated in this program virtually over video conference at around 60 locations.