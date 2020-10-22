Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched four citizen-centric online services of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.

The online services will be available at www.foododisha.in., the official website of the Department.

According to the new provision, application for ration card, registration of farmers for sale of paddy, deposit of dealer’s licence fees and deposit of cost of food grains by fair price shops will now be carried out online on the official website.

Food security has been ensured for more than 3.5 crore people in the state, the Chief Minister said.

“Glad to launch four citizen centric services of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, Government of Odisha which will greatly transform the service delivery of the dept. The technology driven services under the aegis of #5T framework will greatly improve efficiency & transparency of services, aiding the beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister wrote in his Facebook post.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the book ‘Making of a Food Secure Odisha’, which contains all the information on the vast changes that have taken place in Odisha over the last 20 years in the field of food security.

“Launched a book, “Making of a Food Secure Odisha” which chronicles two decades of transformational journey towards #FoodSecureOdisha. Digital access of all the services of the department will add to the transformation, benefitting the needy people, ” CM’s Facebook post reads.