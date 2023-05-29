Odisha CM launches ‘Odisha for AI, & AI for Youth’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched ‘Odisha for Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence for Youth’ initiative today at programme organized at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The State Government has roped in international technology company Intel for the initiative. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Artificial Intelligence holds an incredible potential to reshape our world and drive progress.

Saying that his Government has focused on technology driven transformation, which is one of the key components of our 5-T initiative, he assured that the initiative will augment digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next generation cutting edge technology. It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors, he added.

Complementing the State Electronics & IT Department, and Intel India for this collaboration, he advised all departments in Government to take advantage of these program and train officials for enabling them to be at the forefront of the AI revolution.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will harness AI for economic growth, transformation of governance and the betterment of lives of our citizens and society.

The CM called upon all to embrace this new chapter to unlock the limitless potential of our youth, and build a future where Artificial Intelligence serves as a tool for empowerment of our citizens and inclusive growth of our State.

Electronics & IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state’s initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. He said that this AI initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in India.

Intel India Head Nivruti Rai also spoke on the occasion. Principal Secretary Electronics & IT Manoj Mishra highlighted the scope and utility of AI for the future of Odisha.

Among others, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian and other senior officers were present.